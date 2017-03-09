Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Party City Holdco Inc
* Party city announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Brand comparable sales decreased 3.5% in q4 of 2016
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 to $1.30
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.05 to $1.14
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion
* Q4 revenue $749 million versus i/b/e/s view $760.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 brand comparable sales growth of 1% - 1.5%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $2.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.