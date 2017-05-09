AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Party City Holdco Inc
* Party city announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 to $1.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion
* Q1 revenue $477 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.4 million
* Sees FY brand comparable sales growth of 1 pct - 1.5 pct
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY GAAP diluted EPS of $1.02 to $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: