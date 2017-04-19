BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Novartis Ag
* Parvus therapeutics announces exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement for development and commercialization of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1 diabetes
* Parvus therapeutics says has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with novartis for its lead navacim for treating type 1 diabetes
* Parvus-Under terms,novartis receives exclusive, worldwide rights to use parvus' navacim technology to develop, commercialize products for treatment of type 1 diabetes
* Parvus therapeutics - novartis will be responsible for clinical-stage development and commercialization activities
* Parvus therapeutics says novartis has also made an equity investment in parvus
* Parvus therapeutics - parvus has received an upfront payment and will receive research funding to support preclinical activities
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results