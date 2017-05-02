BRIEF-Finbond Group says firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
May 2 Pasdec Holdings Bhd
* Cessation of office of Dato' Mohd Khairuddin Bin Haji Abdul Manan as managing director Source (bit.ly/2pzzdNj) Further company coverage:
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
LAGOS, May 26 Nigeria's stock index rose to its highest level in 10 months on Friday, lifted by gains in the banking sector as overnight lending rates eased after central bank cash injections into the banking system.