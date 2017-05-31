BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31Path Corp
* Says its current chief executive officer Reiji Shibata will resign on June 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zeGIuv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.