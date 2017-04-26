BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Patheon NV:
* Patheon NV says on april 20, unit entered into amendment no. 4 & refinancing amendment no. 1 to make certain amendments to credit agreement
* Pursuant to fourth amendment, co's unit's existing term loans were refinanced with new term loans
* New term loans consist of tranche b dollar term loans in an aggregate initial principal amount of approximately $1.133 billion
* New term loans also consist of tranche B Euro term loans in an aggregate initial principal amount of approximately EUR463.1 million
* Tranche B term loans will mature on April 20, 2024
* Patheon NV-fourth amendment also refinanced, extended availability of certain of co's unit's Tranche B commitments, added additional revolving commitments
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results