April 26 Patheon NV:

* Patheon NV says on april 20, unit entered into amendment no. 4 & refinancing amendment no. 1 to make certain amendments to credit agreement

* Pursuant to fourth amendment, co's unit's existing term loans were refinanced with new term loans

* New term loans consist of tranche b dollar term loans in an aggregate initial principal amount of approximately $1.133 billion

* New term loans also consist of tranche B Euro term loans in an aggregate initial principal amount of approximately EUR463.1 million

* Tranche B term loans will mature on April 20, 2024

* Patheon NV-fourth amendment also refinanced, extended availability of certain of co's unit's Tranche B commitments, added additional revolving commitments