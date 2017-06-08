BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Patheon NV
* Patheon reports fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $483 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Patheon will not hold a conference call to discuss company's Q2 2017 financial results
* Patheon does not plan to provide or update its fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Patheon NV - As of April 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were $93 million and total debt was $2.1 billion, resulting in net debt of approximately $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.