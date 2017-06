May 9 Patriot National Bancorp Inc

* PATRIOT BANK EARNINGS SOAR 165% IN Q1

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $16.55 AT MARCH 31, 2017 AS COMPARED TO $16.08 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND $15.75 AT MARCH 31, 2016