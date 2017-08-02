FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patriot National Bancorp to acquire Prime Bank
August 2, 2017 / 12:23 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Patriot National Bancorp to acquire Prime Bank

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Patriot National Bancorp Inc

* Patriot National Bancorp to acquire Prime Bank

* Patriot National - ‍Prime shareholders will receive aggregate cash consideration equal to 115% of Prime's tangible book value as of closing date​

* Patriot National Bancorp Inc - Prime shareholders will receive aggregate cash consideration equal to 115% of prime's tangible book value as of closing date

* Patriot National Bancorp Inc - ‍anticipates that Prime's branch staff will join Patriot to assist in a seamless transition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

