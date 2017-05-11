BRIEF-Home Capital to sell commercial mortgage portfolio valued at C$1.2 bln
* Home Capital announces agreement with kingsett capital to sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately C$1.2 billion
May 11 PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:
* ACQUIRES STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN HAMBURG
* THE SELLER IS KAPITALPARTNER GRUPPE; BOTH SIDES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP THE SELLING PRICE CONFIDENTIAL
* Senior independent director John Varley has resigned as a non-executive director and will step down from board with immediate effect