BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien to issue bonus shares

July 11 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG

* Dgap-News: Patrizia Immobilien Ag: Announcement Concerning the Capital Increase from Company Funds and the Issuance of Bonus Shares

* ‍to Increase Company's Share Capital from Its Own Funds by Eur 8.4 Million to Eur 92.4 Million​

* Shares Will Be Distributed to Shareholders of Patrizia Immobilien Ag in a Ratio of 10:1

* TO ISSUE 8.4 MILLION NEW REGISTERED NO-PAR VALUE SHARES WITH A NOTIONAL PORTION OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)