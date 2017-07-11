FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien to issue bonus shares
July 11, 2017 / 8:04 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien to issue bonus shares

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG

* Dgap-News: Patrizia Immobilien Ag: Announcement Concerning the Capital Increase from Company Funds and the Issuance of Bonus Shares

* ‍to Increase Company's Share Capital from Its Own Funds by Eur 8.4 Million to Eur 92.4 Million​

* Shares Will Be Distributed to Shareholders of Patrizia Immobilien Ag in a Ratio of 10:1

* TO ISSUE 8.4 MILLION NEW REGISTERED NO-PAR VALUE SHARES WITH A NOTIONAL PORTION OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

