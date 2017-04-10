April 10 Damf Inwestycje SA:

* Following capital increase of the company Patro Invest sp. z o.o. acquires 62.3 million series E shares of nominal value 0.1 zloty ($0.03) per share

* The company informed about the issue of series E shares on Oct. 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9988 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)