May 9 Pattern Energy Group Inc:

* Pattern Energy reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.4 million

* Says increases dividend to $0.418 per class a common share for Q2 2017

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - re-confirming its targeted annual cash available for distribution for 2017 within a range of $140 million to $165 million

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - sold 2,038,159 megawatt hours of electricity on a proportional basis in Q1 of 2017 versus 1,801,034 MWH

* Net Income was $2.5 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to a net loss of $29.0 million for same period last year

* Qtrly earnings per share for class A common stock $0.06