May 9 Pattern Energy Group Inc:
* Pattern Energy reports first quarter 2017 financial
results
* Q1 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.4
million
* Says increases dividend to $0.418 per class a common share
for Q2 2017
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - re-confirming its targeted
annual cash available for distribution for 2017 within a range
of $140 million to $165 million
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - sold 2,038,159 megawatt hours
of electricity on a proportional basis in Q1 of 2017 versus
1,801,034 MWH
* Net Income was $2.5 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to a
net loss of $29.0 million for same period last year
* Qtrly earnings per share for class A common stock $0.06
