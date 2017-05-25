BRIEF-Karyopharm says top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
May 25 Patterson Companies Inc
* Patterson Companies reports fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter and year-end operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy non-GAAP adjusted earnings are expected to be in range of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share.
* FY GAAP earnings are expected to be in range of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share.
