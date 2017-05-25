May 25 Patterson Companies Inc

* Patterson Companies reports fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter and year-end operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy non-GAAP adjusted earnings are expected to be in range of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share.

* FY GAAP earnings are expected to be in range of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share.