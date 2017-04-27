April 27 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc:

* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4

* Total average rig revenue per day for Q1 was $21,200 compared to $21,640 during Q4

* Average rig operating costs per day increased for q1 to $14,450 from $13,770 in q4

* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three months ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $305 million versus $269 million

* Says for month of April, we expect to average two rigs in Canada

* "we expect an average of 84 rigs operating under term contracts during Q2"

* "we expect an average of 61 rigs operating under term contracts during 12 months ending march 31, 2018"

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.43, revenue view $295.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: