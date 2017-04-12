BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Patterson-UTIEnergy Inc
* Patterson-UTI Energy -mainard gael, stockholder of sse, filed putative class action challenging disclosures in connection with deal, against SSE, SSE's board
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - related complaint alleges that sse's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - alleged omissions generally relate to certain financial projections - SEC filing
* Patterson-UTI- complaint alleges board failed to disclose in joint proxy statement/prospectus filed in relation with deal certain allegedly material information
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - mainard gael filed the putative class action on April 7, 2017 - sec filing
* Patterson-UTI- omissions relate to fact that Douglas Wall, member of SSE board , previously served as president, CEO of Patterson-UTI as recent as 2012
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results