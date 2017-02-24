BRIEF-Suning Commerce Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 24 Patum Rice Mill And Granary Pcl
* Fy profit for the year 308.2 million baht versus 313.1 million baht
* Fy total revenue2.19 billion baht versus 2.85 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 45,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 5 and June 7