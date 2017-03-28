March 28 Paul Hartmann AG:

* Taking into account negative currency effects, as well as acquisitions and divestments, FY consolidated sales rose by 2.3 percent to 1,986.5 million euros ($2.16 billion)

* FY EBIT climbed by 4.9 percent to 139.1 million euros, while consolidated earnings after taxes improved by 6.3 percent to 90.1 million euros

* Aims to achieve moderate increase in sales and EBIT once again in 2017

* Will propose dividend increase to 7.00 euros per share