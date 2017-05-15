BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore accepts Palamon's offer for its training and events area
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE BOARD HAD APPROVED TO ACCEPT THE BINDING OFFER FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUND PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR ITS TRAINING AND EVENTS AREA
May 15 Paulson & Co Inc:
* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc - sec filing
* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Ebay Inc by 24.3 percent to 471,200 shares
* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Mylan NV by 16.2 percent to 17.3 million shares
* Paulson & Co Inc - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQh38R) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQqvcc)
June 20 More than two dozen U.S. companies, including several big banks, have teamed up to establish shared principles that would allow them to better understand their cyber security ratings and to challenge them if necessary, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.