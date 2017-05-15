May 15 Paulson & Co Inc:

* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc - sec filing

* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Ebay Inc by 24.3 percent to 471,200 shares

* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Mylan NV by 16.2 percent to 17.3 million shares

* Paulson & Co Inc - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQh38R) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQqvcc)