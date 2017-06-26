BRIEF-Pallinghurst says gets 75 pct acceptances for Gemfields bid
* Pallinghurst bid for Gemfields now above 75 pct acceptances
June 26 Paulson & Co. Inc:
* Paulson & Co. Inc reports 6.3 pct stake in Valeant as of June 14 - SEC filing
* Paulson & Co says acquired the securities of Valeant on belief that securities, when acquired, were "undervalued"
* Paulson & Co - stake in Valeant excludes cash-settled swaps representing economic exposure comparable to 862,500 additional shares of common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2rUDJGQ)
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of Tokyo-based and Kanagawa-based properties for 4.93 billion yen in total, on June 30