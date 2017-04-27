BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Pax Global Technology Ltd
* Overall group's total revenue during quarter increased by approximately 1.9%, compared to corresponding period in 2016
* Qtrly unaudited consolidated revenue of HK$685.5 million Source text ID: (bit.ly/2pp7ssU) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.