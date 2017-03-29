BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Paychex Inc-
* Paychex Inc reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $795.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $799 million
* Paychex Inc qtrly total service revenue increased 6% to $782.6 million
* Sees 2017 payroll service revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 3% to 4%
* Paychex Inc qtrly payroll service revenue increased 2% to $446.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56
* Paychex Inc qtrly human resource services revenue increased 12% to $336.0 million
* Sees 2017 total service revenue is expected to increase in range of 7% to 8%
* Paychex - 2017 net income (gaap basis) anticipated to increase approximately 7% and adjusted net income (non-gaap) anticipated to increase approximately 8%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 hrs revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 12% to 14% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results