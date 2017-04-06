BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Payless announces court approval of first day motions allowing business operations to proceed in ordinary course
* All vendors and suppliers will be paid in ordinary course for those goods and services provided on or after date of chapter 11 filing
* All Payless stores and Payless.com will be able to continue offering without interruption Source text for Eikon:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION