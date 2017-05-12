Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Paylink Direct and Omnisure Group announce merger
* Paylink says new merged entity will operate under Paylink Direct name
* Paylink says Rebecca Howard will be CEO of merged entity and Paul Walder will maintain ownership, remain involved in executive capacity Source text for Eikon:
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.