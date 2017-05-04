BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Paylocity Holding Corp:
* Paylocity announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $90.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.1 million
* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.02
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.59
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $73.1 million to $74.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $297 million to $298 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $75.5 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $297.3 million
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering