May 4 Paylocity Holding Corp:

* Paylocity announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $90.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.1 million

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.02

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.59

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $73.1 million to $74.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $297 million to $298 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paylocity Holding Corp sees q4 total revenue is expected to be in range of $73.1 million to $74.1 million

* Paylocity Holding Corp sees q4 2017 non-GAAP net income is expected to be in range of $0.0 million to $1.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.02 per share

* Paylocity Holding Corp sees fiscal year 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $297.0 million to $298.0 million

* Paylocity Holding Corp sees fiscal year 2017 non-GAAP net income is expected to be in range of $31.0 million to $32.0 million, or $0.57 to $0.59 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $75.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $297.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S