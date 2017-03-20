UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
March 20 Paynova AB:
* Carries out private placement
* Private placement is of 7.3 million Swedish crowns ($830,00) before issue costs
* Private placement comprises 10 million new shares at 0.73 crown per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8129 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.