April 26 Paypal Holdings Inc

* Expects FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margin to be flat to slightly up versus. 2016 - Presentation

* Expects currency to be an about 200 bps headwind in 2017, with greater impact in the first half of the year

* Recognized a $40-million restructuring charge in Q1 primarily related to strategic headcount reductions across global organization - conf call

* Paypal Holdings says less than 3 percent of global workforce will be affected

* Paypal holdings expects to realize annualized savings of about $75 million, vast majority of which will be reinvested in growth initiatives Further company coverage: