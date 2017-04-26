BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Paypal Holdings Inc
* Expects FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margin to be flat to slightly up versus. 2016 - Presentation
* Expects currency to be an about 200 bps headwind in 2017, with greater impact in the first half of the year
* Recognized a $40-million restructuring charge in Q1 primarily related to strategic headcount reductions across global organization - conf call
* Paypal Holdings says less than 3 percent of global workforce will be affected
* Paypal holdings expects to realize annualized savings of about $75 million, vast majority of which will be reinvested in growth initiatives Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results