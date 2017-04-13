UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Paypal Holdings Inc:
* Paypal Holdings Inc - CEO Daniel H. Schulman 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.5 million in 2015
* Paypal Holdings Inc - CFO John D. Rainey's 2016 total compensation was $9.9 million versus $10.7 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2owstBd) Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.