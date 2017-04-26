BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Paypal Holdings Inc:
* Paypal reports first quarter 2017 results and raises financial guidance for full year
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.74 to $1.79
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.28 to $1.33
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 15 to 17 percent
* Sees q2 2017 revenue up 15 to 17 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to $2.975 billion
* Paypal Holdings Inc - $5 billion stock repurchase authorization announced
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Paypal Holdings Inc - $99 billion in total payment volume (tpv), up 23 pct, or 25 pct on an fx-neutral basis in quarter
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $12.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sees fy 2017 revenue $12.52 billion to $12.72 billion
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results