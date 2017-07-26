FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Paytm Mall says it delists 50 pct logistic partners
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Top News
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
ONGC Q1 standalone profit drops 8 pct; misses estimates
Results
ONGC Q1 standalone profit drops 8 pct; misses estimates
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
World
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 26, 2017 / 5:55 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Paytm Mall says it delists 50 pct logistic partners

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Paytm Mall:

* Paytm Mall delists 50% logistic partners

* Paytm mall says limits delivery to 17,000 pin codes to offer complete return and replacement

* Delisted 6 out of 14 logistic partners and 30 courier aggregation centers

Source text - Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce Pvt Ltd has consistently prioritized consumer trust and transparency in its order deliveries. After delisting 85,000 sellers, the company has taken another step towards guaranteeing the most superior consumer experience. In line with its mission to establish India’s most trusted commerce platform, it has delisted 50% logistics partners, stopping deliveries to more than 9,000 pincodes out of 26,000 where guaranteed assistance in returns and replacements was not assured.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.