BRIEF-Paytm Mall says it delists 50 pct logistic partners

July 26 (Reuters) - Paytm Mall:

* Paytm Mall delists 50% logistic partners

* Paytm mall says limits delivery to 17,000 pin codes to offer complete return and replacement

* Delisted 6 out of 14 logistic partners and 30 courier aggregation centers

Source text - Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce Pvt Ltd has consistently prioritized consumer trust and transparency in its order deliveries. After delisting 85,000 sellers, the company has taken another step towards guaranteeing the most superior consumer experience. In line with its mission to establish India’s most trusted commerce platform, it has delisted 50% logistics partners, stopping deliveries to more than 9,000 pincodes out of 26,000 where guaranteed assistance in returns and replacements was not assured.