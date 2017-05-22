BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
May 22 PBF Energy Inc
* PBF Energy announces cash tender offer by PBF Holding Company for any and all of its outstanding 8.25% senior secured notes due 2020
* PBF Energy - PBF Holding commenced cash tender offer to purchase $675.5 million in aggregate principal amount outstanding of 8.25% senior secured notes due 2020
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.