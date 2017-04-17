BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 PBF Logistics LP:
* PBF Logistics announces acquisition of Toledo Terminal from Sunoco Logistics
* Deal for $10.0 million in cash
* Co's unit has acquired Toledo, Ohio, refined products terminal assets of Sunoco Logistics LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.