BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 PBF Logistics Lp
* PBF Logistics increases quarterly distribution to $0.46 per unit and announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $60.5 million versus. $36.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $57.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: