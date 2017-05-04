May 4 PBF Logistics Lp

* PBF Logistics increases quarterly distribution to $0.46 per unit and announces first quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $60.5 million versus. $36.5 million

* Qtrly total revenue $60.5 million versus. $36.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $57.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S