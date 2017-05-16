BRIEF-IC Group: Hans-Christian Meyer appointed new CEO for Tiger of Sweden
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN
May 16 PC Depot Corp
* Says it appoints SHINSOH AUDIT CORPORATION as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC , effective June 28
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/f64VNC
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%