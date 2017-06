May 15 PCAS SA:

* PROJECT OF STRATEGIC COMBINATION BETWEEN NOVACAP AND PCAS THROUGH A SALE OF BLOCKS OF SHARES FOLLOWED BY A TENDER OFFER

* PCAS WOULD JOIN NOVACAP GROUP AS A STAND-ALONE AND AUTONOMOUS COMPANY

* NOVACAP HAS OFFERED TO PURCHASE BLOCKS OF SHARES FROM CERTAIN PCAS SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING IN AGGREGATE MORE THAN 50 PCT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

* AS PART OF COMBINATION, NOVACAP ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH EXIMIUM, PCAS’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER, TO ACQUIRE C. 29.5 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF EUR 17 PER SHARE

* THIS ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO FIRST CONDITION: ACQUISITION OF BLOCKS RESULTING IN NOVACAP HOLDING MORE THAN 50% OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

* THIS ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO SECOND CONDITION : CLEARANCE FROM RELEVANT ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES

