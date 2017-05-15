BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 PCAS SA:
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 60.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVES OF INCREASING TURNOVER IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Titan Medical Inc. Announces pricing of marketed offering of units