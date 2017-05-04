BRIEF-Tabcorp seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending notification by Australian competition tribunal of its determination on application lodged by co with tribunal
May 4 PCC Exol SA:
* Recommends 0.13 zloty ($0.03)per share for FY 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8427 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding Australian competition tribunal's decision on Tabcorp's application for merger authorisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: