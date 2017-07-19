FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PCF Group says regulatory restrictions of bank mobilisation period lifted
July 19, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-PCF Group says regulatory restrictions of bank mobilisation period lifted

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - PCF Group Plc:

* Received notification from dual regulators, Prudential Regulation Authority and FCA, that regulatory restrictions of bank mobilisation period have been lifted

* Can now commence deposit taking activities as a fully-operational bank

* Now adopting trading style of PCF Bank

* Expects group's performance for year ending 30 September 2017 to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations for profitability and portfolio quality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

