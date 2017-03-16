March 16 Pcg Entertainment Plc

* Nick Bryant has been removed as CEO of PCGE

* In immediate near term Richard Poulden, Michael Mainelli will assume overall responsibilities for operations and finance at PCGE

* London office of PCGE has been closed and there will be a continuing focus on keeping overheads low and conservation of cash

* Jack Sun is not a director of PCGE