BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Pcg Entertainment Plc
* Nick Bryant has been removed as CEO of PCGE
* In immediate near term Richard Poulden, Michael Mainelli will assume overall responsibilities for operations and finance at PCGE
* London office of PCGE has been closed and there will be a continuing focus on keeping overheads low and conservation of cash
* Jack Sun is not a director of PCGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.