BRIEF-PCI Biotech: extension of preclinical research collaboration agreement

July 10 (Reuters) - PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA:

* Reg-Pci Biotech: Extension of Preclinical Research Collaboration Agreement With a Top-10 Large Pharma Company

* Announced That They Are Extending Preclinical Research Collaboration With an Undisclosed Top-10 Pharma Company, Initiated in September 2015

* Extended Evaluation Period Spans Over Six Months, Until End of 2017, and May Be Further Extended

* Pharma Company Is One of Global Leaders in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

* COMPANIES WILL EVALUATE DATA GENERATED IN THIS RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND EXPLORE POTENTIAL FOR A FURTHER PARTNERSHIP BASED ON THIS OUTCOME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)