May 5 PDC Energy Inc
* PDC Energy announces 2017 first quarter operating and
financial results including production increase of 46% to 6.6
million barrels of oil equivalent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.06
* Qtrly production of 6.6 million barrels of oil equivalent
("mmboe"), a 46 percent increase year-over-year
* Qtrly daily production of approximately 73,865 barrels of
oil equivalent ("boe")
* PDC Energy Inc - company anticipates 2017 production to be
within top-third of its previously disclosed guidance range of
30 to 33 mmboe
* PDC Energy Inc - 2017 capital investments expected to be
in top half of its $725 to $775 million range
* PDC Energy Inc - company plans to pursue 2017 divestiture
of it utica shale asset
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: