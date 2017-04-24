BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 PDL BioPharma Inc:
* PDL BioPharma announces settlement of Keytruda patent infringement lawsuit with Merck
* PDL BioPharma Inc - under terms of agreement, Merck will pay company a one time, lump-sum payment of $19.5 million
* PDL BioPharma Inc - company will grant Merck a fully paid-up, royalty free, non-exclusive license to certain of company's Queen et al
* PDL BioPharma Inc - in addition, parties agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant legal proceedings
* PDL BioPharma Inc - as a result of settlement, expect to recognize $19.5 million in license revenue for q2 ending june 30, 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results