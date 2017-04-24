April 24 PDL BioPharma Inc:

* PDL BioPharma announces settlement of Keytruda patent infringement lawsuit with Merck

* PDL BioPharma Inc - under terms of agreement, Merck will pay company a one time, lump-sum payment of $19.5 million

* PDL BioPharma Inc - company will grant Merck a fully paid-up, royalty free, non-exclusive license to certain of company's Queen et al

* PDL BioPharma Inc - in addition, parties agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant legal proceedings

* PDL BioPharma Inc - as a result of settlement, expect to recognize $19.5 million in license revenue for q2 ending june 30, 2017