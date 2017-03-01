China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 2 Pdl Biopharma Inc
* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $30 million of company's common stock through march 2018
* Pdl biopharma announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $66.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.