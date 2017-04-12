BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 (Reuters) -
* PDL Community Bancorp files for offering of up to 7.2 million shares of its common stock at $10.00 per share - sec filing
* PDL Community Bancorp - offering in connection with reorganization of ponce de leon federal bank into mutual holding company form of ownership Source text: (bit.ly/2o7ziFz)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing