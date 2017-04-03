BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 3 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection, to list on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol nyse: BTU
* Peabody Energy Corp - in past year, Peabody has reduced debt by more than $5 billion from pre-filing levels at march 2016
* Peabody Energy - co's common stock that had been trading under ticker symbol BTUUQ was extinguished with no value effective at 4 p.m. EDT on April 3
* Peabody Energy - emerged from Chapter 11 protection with transformed capital structure, including new equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION