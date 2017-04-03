BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 3 Peabody Energy Corp:
* Peabody Energy-entered into credit agreement,dated as of April 3 2017, among co,as borrower,Goldman Sachs Bank USA,as administrative agent
* Peabody Energy Corp - credit agreement provides for a $950 million senior secured term loan, matures in 2022 Source text:(bit.ly/2nUwK0Z) Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION