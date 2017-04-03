April 3 Peabody Energy Corp:

* Peabody Energy-entered into credit agreement,dated as of April 3 2017, among co,as borrower,Goldman Sachs Bank USA,as administrative agent

* Peabody Energy Corp - credit agreement provides for a $950 million senior secured term loan, matures in 2022