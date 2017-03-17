BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 16 Peabody Energy Corp
* Judge announces intention to confirm peabody energy plan of reorganization, paving way for emergence
* Expects to emerge from chapter 11 in early april 2017, less than one year after commencing chapter 11 process
* Peabody energy- expect to emerge from chapter 11 in early april 2017
* Peabody energy- expects its new equity to trade on new york stock exchange
* Peabody energy- plan received support from creditors with an overall approval rate of 93 percent and unanimous acceptance by all 20 voting classes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION