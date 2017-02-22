Feb 22 Peabody Energy Corp:

* Peabody Energy -Australian Competition And Consumer Commission issued statement of issues in relation to transaction between Peabody Australia and South32 Aluminum

* Peabody Energy Corp - co does not expect ultimate outcome of transaction to impact expected timing of company's emergence from bankruptcy - SEC filing

* Peabody Energy Corp says ACCC said in its statement that it is continuing to review the transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2kNZh8j) Further company coverage: