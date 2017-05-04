May 4 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent
to $1.33 billion
* Peabody Energy - revised full-year financial targets to
reflect higher metallurgical coal volumes "even in aftermath of
cyclone debbie in Australia"
* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to common
stockholders $ 6.57
* Peabody-Expects to use about $275 million - $325 million
in cash through the year for chapter 11 exit costs and
settlements related to plan of reorganization
* Peabody Energy Corp- liquidity at quarter end totaled
$1.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents
* Peabody Energy Corp - within u.s. Policy arena, peabody
remains "very encouraged" by priorities and actions from federal
administration - sec filing
* Peabody says industry fundamentals "improved" in first
quarter of 2017 relative to the prior year both in the united
states and asia-pacific regions
* Peabody Energy Corp - "seaborne metallurgical coal demand
remained strong in q1"
* Peabody Energy - for fy 2017, projects u.s. Coal
consumption from electricity generation to increase about 30 to
40 million tons compared to 2016 levels
* Peabody - metallurgical coal imports in China rose 6
million tons in quarter, due to improved economic growth, 5
percent increase in chinese steel consumption
* Peabody - sees fy total tons sold 180 - 196 million
* Peabody - peabody’s australian thermal coal logistics
chain was unaffected by cyclone debbie
* Peabody - recently received approval for wilpinjong
extension project from planning assessment commission in new
South Wales, Australia
