May 4 Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent to $1.33 billion

* Peabody Energy - revised full-year financial targets to reflect higher metallurgical coal volumes "even in aftermath of cyclone debbie in Australia"

* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to common stockholders $ 6.57

* Peabody-Expects to use about $275 million - $325 million in cash through the year for chapter 11 exit costs and settlements related to plan of reorganization

* Peabody Energy Corp- liquidity at quarter end totaled $1.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents

* Peabody Energy Corp - within u.s. Policy arena, peabody remains "very encouraged" by priorities and actions from federal administration - sec filing

* Peabody says industry fundamentals "improved" in first quarter of 2017 relative to the prior year both in the united states and asia-pacific regions

* Peabody Energy Corp - "seaborne metallurgical coal demand remained strong in q1"

* Peabody Energy - for fy 2017, projects u.s. Coal consumption from electricity generation to increase about 30 to 40 million tons compared to 2016 levels

* Peabody - metallurgical coal imports in China rose 6 million tons in quarter, due to improved economic growth, 5 percent increase in chinese steel consumption

* Peabody - sees fy total tons sold 180 - 196 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Peabody - peabody’s australian thermal coal logistics chain was unaffected by cyclone debbie

* Peabody - recently received approval for wilpinjong extension project from planning assessment commission in new South Wales, Australia Source text - bit.ly/2qIwCAh