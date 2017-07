July 13 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* Peach Property Group Expands Real Estate Portfolio in North Rhine-Westphalia

* Acquisition of 85 Fully-Let Residential Units in mülheim an Der Ruhr as a Complement to Portfolio in North Rhine-Westphalia

* Annual Target Rental Income of Entire Investment Portfolio Increases to Chf 22.4 Million

* IT HAS BEEN AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE